Newest Oklahoma State Cowgirls Golfer Nabs Top 20 Finish at Folds of Honor

While the Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished in ninth place as a team at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, it was the debut of Louise Depadt that made an impact.

Depadt, who transferred to the Cowgirls this summer and was playing her first even of the season, finished the 54-hole even back back-to-back 1-under 71s to as the only Cowgirl in the top 20 at the event, held at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.

The Cowgirls placed ninth in the team standings, posting a 298 on the final day to finish with a three-day total of 888.

Loiuse Depadt Leads Way in Debut

Anotha one 🔁



Louise Depadt cards her second straight 71 to end the @fohcollegiate #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/qntGb4sSsO — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) September 9, 2026

Like the rest of the Cowgirls, Depadt was over par in the first round as she shot a 4-over 76. After following that with the back-to-back 71s, she finished the event with a 218, 2-over par, and was in a tie for 18th place.

Depadt was Oklahoma State’s big get out of the transfer portal. The Tarleton State transfer won back-to-back WAC Golfer of the Year awards and WAC individual conference championships in 2025 and 2026.

Silchenko, who played in the Palmer Cup this summer for the international team, was second on the team with a three-round total of 222 (73-75-74, 6-over par). Silchenko was Oklahoma State’s best player last season, as she was a second team All-America selection by both the WGCA and Golfweek, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and was a Top 10 finisher in each of her last seven events, including the NCAA Championships.

Summer Lee, who was part of last year’s NCAA Championship appearance, finished in a tie for 32nd with a 223 (73-74-76, 7-over par). Lee tied for 12th at the Big 12 Championship to earn the first All-Big 12 Tournament Team selection of her career.

Tarapath Panya finished in a tie for 38th with a 225 (77-71-77, 9-over par). She set career bests last season with seven rounds at par or better and 80 birdies.

Ellie Bushnell finished in 51st place with a 235 (79-79-77, 19-over par). Bushnell was a second team All-Big 12 selection, who recorded a team-best 133 birdies, played 15 rounds at par-or-better and seven in the 60s. She finished seventh in the NCAA Championships to make the all-tournament team for the first time in her career.

The Cowgirls’ next fall event is the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla., from Sept. 19-21.