Oklahoma State Fans Should Fully Embrace Bedlam on Ice Experience

The announcement of the outdoor Bedlam on Ice hockey game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Jan. 30 was a welcome one.

Take it from someone who’s experienced it.

The game, set for Boone Pickens Stadium at 6 p.m., will pit the two club teams against one another, one year after OSU beat OU, 13-2, at the Bok Center in Tulsa. That game sold 15,000 tickets. This one should sell out the entire stadium. In fact, I’ll make the bold prediction that it will.

There is an undeniable fun factor to the entire experience. If you’ve been to an NHL Winter Classic or Stadium Series game, you know. I know as well.

Why Bedlam on Ice Should be a Blast

Bedlam on Ice coming to Boone Pickens Stadium



Full story —> https://t.co/e1nkR8IgJs pic.twitter.com/kAsfZ1akeC — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) October 6, 2026

The NHL has played the Winter Classic for nearly two decades. That’s the New Year’s Day game played in a football or baseball stadium. Back in 2020, I went to the one played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.

What an incredible experience. The weather was terrific. Cold, but not too cold. Only a little precipitation and all kinds of things to do around the game. That game drew 85,630, if OSU folks are worried that this game won’t sell out. It will. These hockey games are the most fun to experience.

I’m glad the folks behind the event have the foresight to allow fans to skate on the ice after its installed at BPS but before the game. That’s something I couldn’t do for the Stars-Predators game and something I would have loved to do. I mean, ice skate on the same field where Doak Walker played? Sign me up.

Fans are going to get to ice skate on the same location where Barry Sanders had his Heisman Trophy season. That’s something few people get to do.

I know those behind the OSU club team and the game have ambitions. Namely an ambition to move the Cowboys to Division I at some point. Those things take time. There aren’t that many Division I college hockey teams, especially in this part of the country. Don’t expect the Big 12 to sponsor the sport anytime soon.

One Big 12 school plays Division I hockey — Arizona State. The Sun Devils play in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes several schools in the Midwest along with national power University of Denver. Perhaps that’s the destination one day for the Cowboys?

Maybe. This game could be propellant for that goal. But, come January, just focus on the fun. Go to the game, enjoy it and embrace it. Who knows when BPS will host something like it ever again?