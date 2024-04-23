Oklahoma State Softball Notebook: Weekend Review (4/22)
Oklahoma State softball was back at home this weekend, taking on Texas Tech at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.
The Cowgirls secured the series sweep over the weekend, collecting three victories against the Red Raiders.
Friday: 11-3 Win (6 Inn.)
Three players had home runs in the contest as the Cowgirls took game one of the series.
Claire Timm, Karli Godwin and Megan Bloodworth all homered in the contest, including Timm’s three-run shot that made it 4-3
Lexi Kilfoyl got the start, and she delivered, giving up three runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts in six innings of work.
After scoring one run in the fourth inning, OSU scored five runs in the fifth, including Caroline Wang hitting an RBI-single and scoring Bloodworth to make it 10-3.
OSU would finish it off in the sixth, and it would take home game one of the series.
Saturday: 13-0 Win (5 inn.)
The Cowgirls scored in every inning, en route to winning the game, and securing the series over the Red Raiders.
Godwin had a monster day, going 2 for 2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the contest. Her two home runs were special as she broke the record for the most home runs in a single-season for a freshman in program history.
Ivy Rosenberry got the start on Saturday, and she pitched a gem, giving up zero runs on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Sunday: 6-4 Win
OSU scored all six runs in the first three innings as it collected the sweep over Texas Tech.
Micaela Wark was the bright spot on offense, going 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Wark’s two-run double in the third inning was the difference maker, scoring Timm, Rosie Davis and Haidyn Sokoloski and making it 5-0.
Rosenberry once again got the start, and she held Texas Tech at bay, giving up three runs on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work.
Kilfoyl came in to start the sixth, and she tamed the Red Raiders, giving up one run on three hits in two innings pitched, securing the victory and the series over Texas Tech.
