Campbell Smithwick Ready To Become 'One Of The Older Guys' For Ole Miss Baseball
Campbell Smithwick might not be a household name in the Southeastern Conference just yet, but he's impressing the right people in Oxford ahead of Ole Miss' 2025 baseball season.
"He had an outstanding summer in the Cape Cod League, he's caught terrific here in the fall and early spring," Rebels head coach Mike Bianco said of the sophomore catcher on Tuesday.
Smithwick, who plans to start behind the plate on Opening Day this weekend, was far from what he envisioned coming out of high school as a top-ranked prospect. Once expected to be a high name in the MLB Draft, the Oxford native dealt with his share of highs and lows in a lost season at Swayze Field.
In 30 games, Smithwick hit .266 with five doubles, 21 walks and 13 runs scored. Defensively, he caught two runners stealing but also allowed 13 stolen bases, 11 passed balls and two errors.
A year older, Smithwick said that repetition should make the job easier. He spent the summer up in the Cape Code League to improve his defense while catching for some of the top arms in the SEC.
"Going into the fall and spring that's just helped me so much, getting more reps and playing experience," Smithwick said Tuesday. "Just being around this team more and just getting developed."
Smithwick won't be the only catcher for the Rebels in 2025. He's joined by Kentucky transfer Austin Fawley and BYU catcher Collin Reuter. The duo should rotate in, but Smithwick also is expected to see action in right field and at designated to better his swing.
The trio of catchers will also be bringing different mechanics while behind the plate. For Smithwick, he's taking the one-knee approach, something he views as a more comfortable approach when it comes to blocking low pitches.
"I can throw from that position," Smithwick said. "On two knees, you have to go down to your knees to block or just other things like that to receive different. It's kind of what's comfortable to you. That's kind of what we've been looking at with Coach Lafferty this fall and spring is everybody's different."
Smithwick doesn't have any individual goals entering the 2025 campaign, but he plans on being a leader in the clubhouse for the younger players. He admitted that last season's struggles were frustrating, but it comes with the transition from the high school level.
Some players will feel like a slump marks the end of the world. Smithwick, who felt that way a season ago, hopes to make sure he keeps morale high in the dugout.
"Failure happens to everybody, and now this year when we have a freshman struggle, I can put my arm around somebody just like some of the older guys did for me last year," Smithwick said.
The Rebels open the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14, as part of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field. First pitch against Arizona is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
Ole Miss will then play Texas and Clemson to wrap up its stay in Arlington before returning to Oxford for the midweek home opener against Arkansas State.