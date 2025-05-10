Former Ole Miss Baseball Captain Tim Elko Called Up to Chicago White Sox
Former Ole Miss Rebels baseball captain Tim Elko has been promoted to the Chicago White Sox MLB club after receiving the call on Friday evening.
Elko recorded just 1 hit in 12 at-bats in spring training after he was designated to the organization's AAA Affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.
In Charlotte, Elko raked after slashing .348/.431/.670 to combine for a 1.101 OPS while recording 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 15 walks and 6 doubles.
The White Sox are coming off of the worst recorded record in MLB history (162 game era) as they finished the season 41-121 last season.
This season, they have gotten off to another slow start with the White Sox sitting at 11-28. Looking for a change, and with Elko performing well in AAA, the front office determined that this was the move to make.
Elko played for the Rebels from 2018-2022, including being the captain of the 2022 team that took home the College World Series Championship in Omaha.
In his collegiate career Elko slashed .294/.392/.593 combining for a .985 OPS tallying 46 career home runs.
In the championship season, Elko had his best year after slashing .300/.407/.642 on the way to a 2-0 sweep over Oklahoma in Omaha.
Since being drafted in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Elko has played in every level from A-AAA hitting .293 and recording an .843 OPS tallying 61 home runs in his minor league career.
When asked about the attention he would receive after the call, Elko deferred it into a winning response.
"(Individual) attention is kind of whatever. I try not to focus on that. I try to focus on playing with my teammates and enjoying each day," Elko told MLB.com.
"Trying to do the best I can to help us win. The attention stuff, the outside noise, really doesn't matter. Just going out and playing every day and trying to do the best I can."
The former Rebels first baseman is projected to continue the same role as well as a designated hitter slot in hopes to spark some fire into Chicago's offense.
Elko will make his MLB debut for the White Sox this weekend as the Sox host the Miami Marlins where he will look to prove himself in The Show and make a grand introduction to the Southside faithful.
