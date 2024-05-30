Elko Power!: Former Ole Miss Captain Clubs Homer In Barons' Win Over Trash Pandas
Tim Elko might not be calling Oxford home these days, but he's still swinging a hot bat like he was during Ole Miss' national championship run.
Elko, the three-time Rebels captain, smacked his sixth home run Tuesday night in the Birmingham Barons' 4-0 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Chicago White Sox Double-A first baseman is making a case for a midseason promotion with another step closer for a call-up to the show.
Elko finished with a team-leading two hits and three RBI to help secure Birmingham's seventh shutout of the regular season. Former Rebels teammate Jacob Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 with a single.
Since being called up earlier this month, Gonzalez is batting .424 with a 1.035 OPS. Elko, who last season was raised from Single-A, has seen his numbers spike since his Rebel brethren joined the roster, improving his average from .270 to .291 and OPS from .724 to .814.
As members of the College World Series squad in 2022, Elko and Gonzalez set the tone in the Super Regionals to secure a spot in Omaha. Elko led the Rebels in slugging percentage (.642), RBI (75), home runs (24) and total bases (154) while also breaking a single-season record in long balls.
Gonzalez, the No. 15 pick in last year's MLB draft, launched a career-high 18 homers and led Ole Miss in runs (73), walks (50) and triples (3). He also was the backbone of the offense in the national title game against Oklahoma, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
The Rebels will not partake in the regionals this weekend among the 64 qualifying teams selected following their loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament. Head coach Mike Bianco, however, will return for a 25th and critical season.