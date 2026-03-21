How It Happened: Kentucky Wildcats Even Series With 3-1 Win Over Ole Miss Baseball
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OXFORD, Miss. – Kentucky scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and that proved to be enough as the Wildcats evened the series at Swayze Field with a 3-1 win over Ole Miss Friday night.
Kentucky's three-run fourth was aided by two Rebel errors to go along with three hits. Ole Miss starter Hudson Calhoun got two outs in the inning. But JP Robertson came in to finish things up with a strikeout of Caeden Cloud and two left on base.
The Rebels' best chance for runs came in the bottom of the sixth. They did get one across on an Austin Fawley leadoff home run but stranded two more as the game moved to the seventh.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ole Miss got two aboard via hit by pitch and a walk when there were two outs. But the Rebels were unable to get runs across and the two teams moved to a Saturday 1:30 p.m. series finale.
Both teams' pitchers were effective. UK starter Jaxon Jelkin went seven innings allowing just the one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Nile Adcock closed out the final two innings for the Wildcats and allowed no runs or hits.
Calhoun stepped into a weekend starting role for Ole Miss and was solid through three and two-thirds, with seven strikeouts, allowing only one earned run on three hits with three walks.
Robertson went 3.1 innings with no runs, no hits, with four strikeouts and a walk. Landon Waters closed the final two innings out for the Rebels with four strikeouts and a walk, no hits or runs.
Jelkin (5-0) got the win, while Calhoun is now 1-1 with the loss. Adcock got his second save of the season. The Wildcats had six hits to the Rebels' four.
Ole Miss is now 18-6 on the season and 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play. Kentucky improved to 19-3 and 4-1 with the two programs set for a Saturday rubber match at Swayze Field.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20