How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Captures 8-5 Comeback Win Over North Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss scored a combined seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat North Alabama 8-5 Wednesday night at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

The Rebels improved to 12-2 on the season, while the Lions fell to 7-6.

North Alabama was first on the scoreboard in this one with a solo home run to left by Dylan Coleman with two outs in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Ole Miss tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning with a Tristan Bissetta homer to right.

UNA retook the lead at 2-1 in the top of the fourth on a leadoff solo homer to left by Petey Craska. But it was in the top of the fifth that the Lions extended their lead.

With one out Will Millard singled to right to score Tyler LePage who had reached on a throwing error. Justin Santoyo reached on a fielder's choice to score Craska who had walked. It was 4-1 with the visitors leading.

Then came the key offensive inning for the Rebels. A big five-run sixth gave Ole Miss its first lead. Will Furniss singled down the left field line to score Dom Decker who had reached on a walk. Collin Reuter then followed that with a single that scored two runs - Judd Utermark who had singled and Furniss.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The game was tied 4-4 at that point, but a one hour, 10-minute weather delay ensued with lightning in the area; then shortly after the rain began. When the game resumed, Austin Fawley struck out but Brayden Randle singled up the middle to score Reuter. Then it was Cannon Goldin with a single to score Brett Moseley who had reached on a base hit.

Ole Miss led 6-4 as the game moved to the seventh. An Alex Wade double to center field that scored Jackson Westmoreland who had reached on a walk cut the Rebel lead to 6-5. That was all the Lions got that frame, and at stretch time the Rebels led by one run.

Ole Miss increased its lead to 8-5 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Furniss singled to score Decker who had reached on a hit by pitch. A Hayden Federico infield fly scored Bissetta who had walked to reach.

Landon Koenig, the last of five Rebel pitchers, got his second save of the season. The win went to JP Robertson, who is now 2-0 on the campaign. Robertson was the third of five Rebel hurlers. Justus Agosto, the third of six Lion pitchers, got the loss and is 0-1.

Ole Miss hosts Evansville this weekend for three contests at Swayze Field beginning on Friday.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: