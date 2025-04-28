How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Drops Game 3 to Vanderbilt Commodores, 13-0
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 23 Ole Miss baseball team dropped the series finale against No. 9 Vanderbilt 13-0 (7) Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field.
Vanderbilt scored two in the first followed by three in the second to lead 5-0.
The Commodores finished the game with 13 runs on 16 hits.
Ole Miss tallied just three base knocks on the afternoon, a double from Luke Hill and two singles from Isaac Humphrey. Humphrey finished 2-for-3 at the dish with the two singles.
Walker Hooks worked 3.0 innings in relief for the Rebels. He allowed zero runs and struck out a pair of Vanderbilt hitters.
Mason Nichols (3-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Rebels. Connor Fennell (5-0) got the win for Vanderbilt.
“The way we drew it up in the beginning is we knew Morris and (Will) McCausland and Spencer were all available,” Bianco said. “We didn’t know how much but for sure at least three innings, maybe one apiece.
"Maybe a little bit more depending what it looked like, what they felt like. We decided before the game that we would shoot the Morris bullet as soon as the game was in jeopardy. We were thinking more middle of the game.”
Ole Miss (31-13, 12-9 SEC) returns to action this Tuesday with a midweek matchup against Austin Peay (33-10, 17-3 UAC). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
