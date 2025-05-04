How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Earns 7-3 Series Finale Win Over Oklahoma Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – No. 23 Ole Miss Baseball avoided the sweep Sunday afternoon, winning the series finale against No. 21 Oklahoma 7-3.
The Rebels have now won all four road finales during SEC play and are undefeated in the third game of the weekend away from home when including the opening weekend in Arlington.
Austin Fawley, Isaac Humphrey, and Luke Cheng each had two hits in the game while the bullpen once again shined, allowing just two runs over 7.1 innings over work.
After scoring just three runs in the first two games, Ole Miss scored at least one run in five of the nine innings on Sunday.
Austin Fawley hit his 15th home run of the season in the second inning, extending his team lead and tying the game at 1-1. The catcher has now homered in nine of his last 14 games.
The Rebels took their first lead of the weekend in the third inning as Luke Hill singled home Luke Cheng after he opened the frame with a double.
They would take advantage of an Oklahoma error to make it 3-1 later in the inning.
Mitchell Sanford knocked in another run in the fourth inning, singling home Campbell Smithwick from third, before the Sooners added another in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2.
Mason Morris came on in relief in the second inning, immediately working out of a bases loaded, two out jam. He would end up working 3.2 innings and allowing just one run while striking out four.
The Rebels scored two more runs in the fifth inning as Isaac Humphrey tripled and then scored on a fielder's choice. Hayden Federico hit a pinch-hit RBI single to make it 6-2.
Will McCausland followed Morris, coming in and inducing a double play to get out of the sixth inning. He would end up working 2.2 innings, giving up just one run on one hit.
Fawley opened the seventh inning with a double and came home on a Humphrey RBI single to right.
Oklahoma made it 7-3 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Despite not being a save situation, Connor Spencer worked a clean ninth inning, striking out two batters to close out the win.
The Rebels will travel south to Starkville next weekend for a three-game set against Mississippi State.
