How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas 12-3 in Game 2 on Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 3 Arkansas and No. 13 Ole Miss met in game two of their series Saturday night, and the Razorbacks won 12-3 at Swayze Field.
The Rebels (15-3, 1-1 SEC) had taken game one 10-6 on Friday night.
The big inning for the Razorbacks came in the fifth when they scored eight runs to take a 9-2 lead.
After Arkansas (17-2, 1-1 SEC) scored a run in the top of the first, the Rebels bounced back for two runs in the bottom half.
Hayden Federico struck out but reached on a wild pitch as the ball went to the backstop. A double by Luke Hill was followed by a walk for Mitchell Sanford that loaded the bases.
Ryan Moerman was hit by a pitch that scored Federico. Everybody then moved up on a wild pitch that scored Hill.
With a 2-1 lead, the Rebels and Razorbacks battled through four innings. But that's when Arkansas scored eight runs to take control of the contest.
After a two-run homer by leadoff batter Charles Davalan, Rebel reliever Will McCausland replaced starter Riley Maddox.
Before the inning was through, Ryne Rodriguez and Alex Canney would also pitch. Ole Miss trailed 9-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels got a run back when Austin Fawley launched his fifth home run of the season over the center field wall.
The score remained at a seven-run lead for Arkansas until the top of the ninth when the Razorbacks added three for the final score.
Ole Miss' Maddox (3-2) got the loss. Arkansas reliever Parker Coil (1-0) got the win, while Aiden Jimenez got his first save for the Razorbacks.
The rubber match of the series will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
(Via Ole Miss Baseball Release)
