How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball's Bats Come Alive Late, Defeat Austin Peay 6-3
OXFORD, Miss. – A five run sixth propelled the No. 23 Ole Miss baseball team to a 6-3 midweek victory over Austin Peay Tuesday night at Swayze Field.
The Ole Miss relief core of Brayden Jones, Ryne Rodriguez, Landon Waters, Hudson Calhoun and Connor Spencer combined for zero runs in 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit.
Ole Miss would take the early 1-0 lead after Austin Fawley hit his 13th homer of the year in the second.
Austin Peay responded with one in the third and two in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Cade Townsend made his fifth start on the hill for Ole Miss, tallying 4.1 innings. Townsend allowed two runs and fanned four hitters.
Brayden Jones, Ryne Rodriguez and Landon Waters would combine for 2.2 scoreless frames, getting Ole Miss to the seventh. The trio held the Governors hitless, keeping the deficit at just two runs.
Ole Miss would put up a five spot in the seventh to regain the lead.
Fawley led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Collin Reuter delivered a pinch hit double to score Fawley. Luke Hill would single to drive in Owen Paino, who pinch ran for Reuter. Hill would then advance to second on another wild pitch.
Mitchell Sanford drew a two-out walk followed by a Judd Utermark single, which scored Hill. Ryan Moerman would beat out an infield single to load the bases for Will Furniss. Furniss dug in the box and delivered a single through the left side to score Sanford and Utermark, putting Ole Miss up 6-3.
In the eighth, Hudson Calhoun entered and retired the Governors in order. Connor Spencer would pitch the ninth, putting the game on ice for Ole Miss.
Fawley paced Ole Miss with three hits and Furniss led the Rebels on the night with two RBI.
Landon Waters (3-0) got the win in relief. Chance Cox (3-1) suffered the loss for the Governors. Connor Spencer picked up his fourth save of the season.
Ole Miss (32-13, 12-9 SEC) heads to Norman this weekend for a series against No. 21 Oklahoma (30-13, 11-10 SEC). First pitch for game one Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.