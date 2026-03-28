How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Suffers Crushing Game 2 Loss to Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss baseball (19-9, 3-5 SEC) dropped the series to Mississippi State (23-4, 5-2 SEC) with a 6-1 loss in game two on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.

The Rebels managed six hits on the Bulldogs but struggled to bring baserunners home. Ole Miss stranded 11 baserunners in the game compared to six from Mississippi State.

Dom Decker led Ole Miss offensively by going 2-for-3 with an RBI. He also reached base on a walk. A quartet of Rebels contributed one hit each, including Austin Fawley and Judd Utermark who both hit home runs in game one on Friday.

Hudson Calhoun got his second straight Saturday start, working 3.0 innings and striking out four batters. He took the loss by also allowing three earned runs. Tomas Valincius of Mississippi State got the win.

Owen Hancock was a bright spot for the Rebels when he entered the game in relief in the sixth inning, shutting the door on Mississippi State batters. He worked the remainder of the game and allowed only two baserunners on a walk and fielding error while fanning five.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Mississippi State struck first with a third inning solo blast to left field. The Bulldogs would load the bases following the homer and add two more runs to lead 3-0

Later, the Bulldogs hit two home runs in the sixth, a two-runner and a solo, to up their lead to 6-0.

The Rebels scored their only run when Decker lined a single up center field to drive Collin Reuter home from second.

While Hancock kept Mississippi State bats at bay, Ole Miss' offense had a hit in the seventh and eighth innings but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities. Mississippi State didn't falter in the ninth despite a runner in scoring position, capping the game with a ground and strike out.

Ole Miss looks to avoid the sweep in game three tomorrow at Swayze Field. First pitch is at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SECN.

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