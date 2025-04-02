How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Takes Down Jackson State 18-7 in Midweek Clash
OXFORD, Miss. – Judd Utermark’s grand slam home run to center field in the bottom of the first inning got things started for No. 9 Ole Miss Tuesday afternoon. The Rebels moved on to an 18-7 victory over Jackson State.
The final moment that ended the seven-inning affair was a three-run homer to left by Luke Cheng. It was Cheng’s second home run in his last six at-bats.
Ole Miss improved to 22-6 on the season, while Jackson State fell to 16-11.
Luke Hill walked to open the game, and Mitchell Sanford then singled to right. Ryan Moerman walked to load the bases and the table was set for Utermark’s blast.
Not much happened offensively after Utermark’s shot until the bottom of the fourth when the Rebels scored one run on a Sanford homer to right. Ole Miss then added seven more in the bottom of the fifth.
After Ole Miss led 12-0 through five, JSU posted seven runs of its own in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, Hill and Sanford walked and Cheng was hit by a pitch. Isaac Humphrey flew out to score a run, and Ethan Surowiec singled to score another. It was 14-7 with Ole Miss leading.
In the bottom of the seventh, Owen Paino walked, and Brayden Randle flew out. Hill singled and Sanford walked. Moerman flew out to score Paino. Then came Cheng’s homer to end it.
Both teams sent six pitchers to the mound. Owen Hancock, the Rebels’ second pitcher of the contest, got the win. He is 1-0 this season. JeAndrick Lourens, the JSU starter, got the loss to drop to 0-2.
Hill was 3-for-4 on the day with two walks and four runs scored. Utermark tallied a new career-high five RBI in the contest.
The Rebels head to Kentucky for more Southeastern Conference play beginning Thursday night. Ole Miss is 6-3 in the conference, while the Wildcats (17-9) are 4-5 in league play.
(Via Ole Miss Baseball Release)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.