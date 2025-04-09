How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss Baseball vs. Alcorn State in Wednesday Matchup
No. 6 Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field on Wednesday afternoon for a non-conference clash against Alcorn State with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT.
The Rebels are fresh off of a run-rule victory over the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night after taking the quick trip to seal the season sweep.
Now, all attention is on the Rebels' showdown against Alcorn State for the second game of this week's five-game slate.
A look into the latest buzz on the Rebels, how to watch Wednesday's clash and a scouting report on Alcorn State:
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alcorn State
The Buzz: Rebels Rolling in 2025
- Ole Miss won two out of three games in a rain-soaked road series against Kentucky last weekend.
- The Rebels have now won three-consecutive SEC series for the first time since 2018 when they opened conference play with three-straight wins.
- Ole Miss only allowed 10 runs over the three games; its fewest runs allowed in a conference series since it allowed just nine runs in a sweep of LSU in 2022.
- Friday's 3-1 win in game two marked the first time Ole Miss has allowed one or fewer runs against a conference opponent since shutting out Arkansas in the 2022 College World Series.
- Ole Miss is now 8-4 in conference play, its best start since the 2021 season when it also started 8-4.
- With three SEC series wins under their belts, the Rebels have already matched their total from 2024 and are one series win away from matching their combined total from the past two seasons.
- Ole Miss is ranked in all five polls this week coming in at No. 6 in the D1Baseball poll, No. 7 in both the USA Today and Baseball America polls, No. 8 in the Perfect Game poll, and No. 9 in the NCBWA poll.
- In his last four outings, Walker Hooks has posted a 0.96 ERA, giving up just one run while striking out 13 batters over 9.1 innings.
- Luke Hill is on a nine-game hitting streak, hitting .425 with two home runs and eight RBI during that stretch.
- Ole Miss has hit 62 home runs this season, seventh-most in the NCAA and fourth-most in the SEC. They are seventh in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 2.00 home runs per game.
They are also ranked 19th in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC in slugging percentage at .536.
- The Rebels are ranked 11th in the NCAA and third in the SEC in total walks drawn with 214.
Ole Miss' pitching staff is ranked eighth in the NCAA and sixth in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings, owning an 11.7 K/9.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 10.24 ERA)
Alcorn State: TBA
Broadcast Information: How to Watch and Listen
Wednesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Scouting Alcorn State: What to Know
Alcorn State is led by head coach Carlton Hardy.
The Brave Hawks are 4-24 (0-12 SWAC) in the 2025 season and are coming off a 9-20 loss to Texas Southern University.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over the Brave Hawks, 5-0. The last meeting between the opponents was April 12, 2023 where Ole Miss secured a 13-4 victory over Alcorn State in Oxford.
