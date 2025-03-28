How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Florida Gators in Friday's Doubleheader Matchup
Mike Bianco and the No. 15 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Florida Gators on Friday afternoon in Game 2 of the Southeastern Conference series.
The Rebels will play a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch for Game 2 set for 3 p.m. CT.
The Schedule Update: Friday's Doubleheader
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday, Ole Miss and Florida will now play a doubleheader of game two and game three of the series on Friday, March 28.
First pitch for game one is set for 3 p.m. CT and game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 1 p.m to Swayze Field.
How to Watch:
According to Ole Miss Baseball, the games will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchups: Friday's Doubleheader
Game 2: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 6.20 ERA) vs. TBA
Game 3: RHP Mason Nichols (2-0, 4.74 ERA) vs. TBA
The Buzz: Rebels Rolling as of Late
- Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week and Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week after hitting four home runs and collecting 13 RBI last weekend against Missouri.
- Ole Miss is tied with Kansas and Wake Forest for fifth in the NCAA in total home runs, hitting 51 long balls so far this season. They are fifth in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 2.13 home runs per game.
- Judd Utermark and Ryan Moerman each have nine home runs on the season, tied for 28th in the NCAA and sixth in the SEC.
- The Rebels are now ranked 12th in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC in slugging percentage at .551.
- Ole Miss' pitching staff is now ranked sixth in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings, owning a 12.1 K/9.
Know the Foe: Scouting the Florida Gators
Kevin O'Sullivan is in his 18th season as head coach for the Florida Gators and has accumulated an all-time 717-349 record which includes 16 NCAA berths, nine CWS trips, six SEC titles and an NCAA title.
The Gators ended the 2024 season with a 36-30 (13-17 SEC) record and advanced to the 2024 College World Series to make a postseason run. Florida ultimately fell to No. 4 Texas A&M 6-0 which ended Florida's postseason campaign.
The Gators currently hold an 18-9 (0-6 SEC) record in the 2025 season and are coming off an 8-4 midweek loss to No. 4 Florida State.
Thursday night will mark the 109th meeting between the SEC foes. The Gators lead the all-time series 56-52. The two teams last played in March of 2023 as the Gators swept the Rebels in Oxford.
