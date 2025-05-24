How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. LSU Tigers in Saturday's SEC Tournament Matchup
No, 7 seeded Ole Miss will square off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the SEC Tournament semifinals with first pitch set for approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.
Mike Bianco and Co. are coming off of an impressive victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday led by Riley Maddox on the mound.
Maddox continued his dominance at the Hoover Met, giving up just three hits and two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out seven batters.
Combined with his start last season against Mississippi State, he has now allowed just six hits and two runs over 12.2 innings while racking up 14 strikeouts.
“I really thought the story of the game was Riley Maddox,” Bianco said on Thursday. “He was really, really good. It’s a difficult lineup, I think, to navigate through, and he did a great job.”
Now, the stage is set for an SEC Tournament semifinal clash against the LSU Tigers with a chance to reach the SEC Championship Game on the line.
A look into the preview for Saturday afternoon, the broadcast information and who must rise to the challenge for the Rebels in Hoover.
The Preview: No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (39-18) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (43-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, May 24 at approx. 1:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• Ole Miss – No. 17 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network at the conclusion of the Tennessee and Vanderbilt semifinal matchup.
PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – TBA
TAMU – Fr. RHP Cade Townsend
What to Watch For: Ole Miss' Bats Must Come Out Strong on Saturday
Austin Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 21 games and is tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead with 16 home runs.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He is third in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.38).
Fawley's .613 slugging percentage is the highest on the team among qualified hitters and he is second on the team in OPS (.989).
He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season. Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5.
Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17. They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
