How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tuesday's Matchup
No. 23 Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Trustmark Park.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Pearl (Miss.).
Mike Bianco's crew will look to get back on track following an SEC series loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend in Columbia.
After capturing a Game 3 victory over the Gamecocks to avoid the sweep, the Rebels will look to carry momentum into Tuesday night's in-state clash.
A look into the preview for the midweek matchup, the broadcast information and a scouting report on the Bulldogs.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 23
• Mississippi State: Unranked
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Bryan Eubank (PxP) and Seth Smith (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.13 ERA)
Mississippi State: RHP Noah Sullivan (0-0, 1.50 ERA)
SCOUTING REPORT
Chris Lemonis is in his seventh season at the helm of the Mississippi State baseball program.
The Bulldogs are currently 24-16 overall and 6-12 in SEC play. Mississippi State is coming off a 14-8 win over Florida.
MSU leads the overall series over Ole Miss, 258-216-5. The last meeting between the in-state foes was May 1, 2024 where MSU beat Ole Miss 5-1 in Pearl. Tuesday's game will be the 480th all time meeting between the two programs.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.