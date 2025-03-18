How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southern Miss in Tuesday Night Showdown
Mike Bianco and the No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday night in Trustmark Park for a midweek clash.
Bianco and Co. will look to rebound following a 1-3 stretch last week with a Southeastern Conference series loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford.
Now, all attention has shifted towards an in-state matchup against the Golden Eagles in a rematch between the pair of Magnolia State programs.
It'll be a Top-25 showdown with Southern Miss entering the matchup as the No. 19 ranked team in America.
The Full Preview: No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Trustmark Park in Pearl (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 18
• Southern Miss – No. 19
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
How to Watch
• The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
The Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 8.44 ERA)
Southern Miss: RHP Matthew Adams (2-1, 3.05 ERA)
The Scouting Report: What to Know
- The Rebels and the Golden Eagles have already matched up once this season, as Ole Miss beat Southern Miss 15-8 in Oxford on February 25.
- The Rebels hit four home runs and every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run in the win.
- Christian Ostrander is in his second season at the helm of the Southern Mississippi baseball program.
- Southern Mississippi is currently 14-6 (2-1 SBC) and are coming off a 2-1 series win over Old Dominion where the Golden Eagles outscored Old Dominion 23-10 throughout the series.
- Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Southern Mississippi 85-54. Tuesday's matchup will mark the 140th meeting between Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi.
