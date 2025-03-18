The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southern Miss in Tuesday Night Showdown

The Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday night, set to take on a Top-25 foe in an early season rematch.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss Rebels INF Judd Utermark hits a walk-off, two-run home run against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Ole Miss Rebels INF Judd Utermark hits a walk-off, two-run home run against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. / Ole Miss Athletics

Mike Bianco and the No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday night in Trustmark Park for a midweek clash.

Bianco and Co. will look to rebound following a 1-3 stretch last week with a Southeastern Conference series loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford.

Now, all attention has shifted towards an in-state matchup against the Golden Eagles in a rematch between the pair of Magnolia State programs.

It'll be a Top-25 showdown with Southern Miss entering the matchup as the No. 19 ranked team in America.

The Full Preview: No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Trustmark Park in Pearl (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 18
• Southern Miss – No. 19
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
How to Watch
• The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Pitching Matchup:

Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 8.44 ERA)
Southern Miss: RHP Matthew Adams (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

The Scouting Report: What to Know

- The Rebels and the Golden Eagles have already matched up once this season, as Ole Miss beat Southern Miss 15-8 in Oxford on February 25.

- The Rebels hit four home runs and every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run in the win.

- Christian Ostrander is in his second season at the helm of the Southern Mississippi baseball program.

- Southern Mississippi is currently 14-6 (2-1 SBC) and are coming off a 2-1 series win over Old Dominion where the Golden Eagles outscored Old Dominion 23-10 throughout the series.

- Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Southern Mississippi 85-54. Tuesday's matchup will mark the 140th meeting between Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi.

