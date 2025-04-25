How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Top-25 SEC Matchup
No. 23 Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field for a Top-25 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores with Friday's clash set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Mike Bianco's crew is fresh off of an emotional midweek win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a comeback effort.
Now, it's all focus on the No. 9 ranked Commodores with a three-game series set to ramp up in Oxford.
A look into the preview for Friday night, what to watch for and the broadcast information:
The Preview: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday and Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Saturday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (PxP) and David Dellucci (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: Friday, April 25th at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Rundown: Rebels Ready to Roll
- Ole Miss is ranked in all five polls this week coming in at No. 23 in the D1Baseball poll, No. 18 in both the USA Today and Perfect Game polls, No. 19 in the NCBWA poll, and No. 22 in the Baseball America poll.
- Luke Hill is currently riding a 25-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
- Hill is top-10 in the SEC in walks (34), walks per game (0.86), hits (55), runs scored (48), and runs per game (1.20).
- Austin Fawley has hit a home run in six of his last seven games, including a grand slam last Saturday against South Carolina.
- The Rebels now lead the SEC in total walks drawn as a team with 257 free passes so far this season.
- The Rebels have stolen 58 bases in 2025, their highest total since 2019.
- Hayden Federico is one stolen base shy of tying the Ole Miss freshman single-season record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
- Ole Miss has hit 80 home runs this season, seventh-most in the NCAA and fourth-most in the SEC.
-They are seventh in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 1.95 home runs per game.
- They are top 10 in the SEC in batting average, hits, on base percentage, runs scored, slugging percentage, and stolen bases.
- Ole Miss' pitching staff is ranked seventh in the NCAA in K/9 (11.4) and 11th in K:BB at 2.86.
- Mason Morris has not allowed an earned run over his last three outings, working 12 innings and striking out 20 batters during that stretch.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.