How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Game 2
No. 11 Ole Miss will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Game 2 of the three-game SEC series on Friday afternoon with first pitch set for 3 p.m. CT.
The Rebels will look to bounce back following a Game 1 loss in Founders Park on Thursday with all focus shifting towards the second matchup.
It'll be right-hander Riley Maddox on the mound for Ole Miss with head coach Mike Bianco and Co. looking to get a significant contribution from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior.
A look into the pitching matchups for Friday night in Columbia (S.C.), the television information and the latest buzz on the Rebels.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (4-2, 5.75 ERA)
South Carolina: LHP Jake McCoy (3-3, 7.30 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan (PxP) and Ray Tanner (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Buzz: Rebels Ready to Bounce Back
Balanced Attack Paving the Way
Ole Miss leads the SEC in strikeouts during conference play, punching out 166 batters over their first five series. They are second in innings pitched and fourth in strikeouts looking.
The Rebel offense is ranked second in batting average (.287), on base percentage (.392), hits (156), and stolen bases (22) during conference play. They are ranked third in slugging percentage (.517), runs scored (117), RBI (111), home runs (29), and total bases (281).
WASTE NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 51-15 in the first inning and 83-33 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early. They are 17-3 when scoring in the first inning and 22-2 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebel pitching staff has picked off 14 runners this season, their highest total since 2002. They lead the SEC in total pickoffs by a wide margin with the next highest total being eight. Hunter Elliott leads the team with seven pickoffs, the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era.
