How to Watch Suspended Ole Miss vs. Nebraska Regional Matchup

Ole Miss baseball is forced to wait to finish its second game in the Lincoln Regional.

The game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Nebraska Huskers will resume on May 31 at noon. Due to rain and lightning, the game was delayed by weather at 10:20 p.m., just before the ninth inning, on May 30.

The Rebels and Huskers walked into the winner’s bracket after defeating their respective opponents, the Arizona State Sun Devils and South Dakota Coyotes.

So Far in the Game

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels were leading the No. 1 Nebraska seed 6-3 in the winner’s bracket game at Haymarket Park for the Lincoln Regional.

Ole Miss placed Taylor Rabe on the mound, and he successfully pitched six innings and gave up only one run, pushing the team 1-0 entering the sixth inning.

Rabe had a phenomenal stretch with only four hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts, further proving his consistency and success. Ole Miss Baseball posted on Instagram, calling him “Always Reliable”.

Owen Paino came in to push the Rebels onto the board with a two-run double in a three run sixth inning. Continuing the momentum into the seventh inning, the team added two more runs, both of which scored with the bases loaded.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Nebraska

Who: No. 1 seeded Nebraska versus No. 2 seeded Ole Miss

What: Completion of game 4 following rain delay.

When: Noon/ 12:00 p.m.

Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park

TV/Streaming: ESPN U

What Now?

Even with the pushback for the ninth inning and beyond, the two remaining games will occur as scheduled.

To win, the Rebels must maintain consistency and build on the work they put in last night, staying on the trajectory of successful pitches and influential innings.

If Ole Miss keeps the top score, they will face the winner of Nebraska and Arizona State on May 31 at 7 p.m. The two teams will match up in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on the night and potentially regionals final game.

If Ole Miss can win both games today, the Rebels will move on to the super regional against the winner of the Auburn Regional. If Ole Miss loses, the Rebels will play an if-necessary game against the same team on June 1st to determine a Lincoln Regional winner.

The remaining game schedule is as follows.

Sunday, May 31

Game 4: Nebraska vs Ole Miss, continuing at noon

Game 5: Arizona State vs Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. CT

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. CT

Monday, June 1

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs Game 6 loser, if necessary

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