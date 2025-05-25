Mike Bianco’s Take: Ole Miss Baseball Confident Heading Into NCAA Tournament Play
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels are positioned well heading into the NCAA Tournament after an impressive run in the SEC Tournament this week in Hoover (Ala.).
After taking down the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers, Bianco and Co. punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game.
Despite falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the title game, the Rebels are confident heading into NCAA Tournament play with an opportunity to have postseason baseball in Oxford.
Bianco broke down his thoughts from the week in Hoover (Ala.) and the progam’s morale heading into the tourney.
What He Said: Mike Bianco Edition
Opening Statement:
MIKE BIANCO: We've been here since Wednesday and played in four really, really good college baseball games. First three we ended up on the right side of the board. This one we didn't. So I thought both teams played their hearts out for a trophy, the best in the league in the country. Unfortunately, we came up a little short.
Certainly I'm really proud of our guys, not just for today but the way we played this week, and really in the last few weeks and really have played some good baseball and we feel we're in a good spot heading into next week. Leaving here without that trophy leaves a little bitter taste in your mouth.
Q. I'm sure a little disappointed with today's result. In looking at your body of work this week in Hoover as a whole, how much better, not better but how do you feel about your team's performance here and now heading into the postseason?
MIKE BIANCO: I said it a little bit in the opening statement, but echo what I think Hunter said, we've liked our team all year long. We liked our team at the very beginning and it's a team that's played a really consistent year. Not a lot of ups and downs. I've said it throughout the week, similar questions.
This is a team that there's been certain games that we haven't played well and certain weekends we haven't played well, but the team hasn't been swept all year. We've been pretty consistent, and we've had a bad game or bad weekend, this team has responded.
So I say all of that because this was a confident group coming in here. But when you're on this stage and you're playing these teams day in, day out, and I think that's one of the cool things about this tournament that's probably not talked about a lot. It's just the publicity, the media that's here, the importance that's put on this stage and you look over to the course of the week and watch how guys pitch in this environment, hit in this environment, this really prepares you. There's no other league through the ten-week gauntlet and then of course this weekend or week here in Hoover that prepares you more for postseason.
So I know we're disappointed in the outcome today, but we also really did club the No. 1 RPI team in the country I was told prior to the game. So I'm sure they kept that standing with the win today, and we just came up a little bit short.
But feel really good about our club. We'll get over this. We'll shower well and we'll be ready for next weekend.
Q. Take me through the decision for Walker today. What did you like about him?
MIKE BIANCO: All the guys pitched great, first two freshmen and then the sophomore Calhoun. Outstanding.
We really leaned on the bullpen this week because we needed to win games, and obviously we know all the questions and all of that. We know what's in front of us, but the best thing you can do is win your games. So we tried really hard to win that game and doing so you had Spence out there three times. McCausland that got hot and pitched twice for us. Morris gave us some length and did all that.
So today was going to be one of those days where guys we like and guys we trust, but maybe not the headliner names and it started with Hooks. We liked the left-hander against the Vanderbilt team. He pitched well in the game they beat us up.
We won two out of three in Oxford but got beat up on that Game 3 and he was the only one that really pitched well that day. So we're hopeful he can find a little bit of that magic today. And he did.
Johnston, tournament MVP and a really good player in his own right, got a fastball and got it out to left, but really beyond that, he was terrific. But I thought Rabe, as Hunter said, and Calhoun were terrific as well.
Q. Having been through it now, what are your initial impressions on this new 16-team single elimination format?
MIKE BIANCO: It was kind of a split vote, I think, for the coaches. We've always had the best tournament in the country because of Hoover, because of the importance of all the things I've mentioned just a few minutes ago.
I was a little nervous about it, to be honest with you, but the crowds were great. The teams that have had the best years, the top four seeds and then the next four seeds, were rewarded for that, and they should in our league because it's such a gauntlet to get through those ten weeks. I would think it was a huge success.
It's one where it's a little more digestible. I think that's what people liked. You've got all 16 teams here. I think it was '19 that we played on Tuesday and made it to Sunday; that's a long week, and you spend a lot of pitchers and you worry about that.
So this may be the happy sweet spot, if you will. But I thought it was an overall success.
Q. What went into the decision to pinch-hit Collin in the seventh inning? Was it just a match-up based for you?
MIKE BIANCO: Yeah, he might be our best bat against left-handed pitching in our lineup. The splits, going into this weekend he hits .400. That's not a secret to the opponent. But it's one of the bullets, I think, that you keep in your holster and try to use, and we felt with just three innings remaining and really seven outs left, with a runner in scoring position, I probably wouldn't have done it if there wasn't a runner in scoring position, to pull the shortstop. Got confidence in Randle that he can handle it just as well.
So tried to get another run on the board.
