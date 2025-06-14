Ole Miss Baseball Lands Commitment From Coveted Clemson Tigers Transfer
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Clemson Tigers outfielder Tristan Bissetta, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
The South Carolina native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with Clemson where he saw significant production during the 2024 season.
Bissetta's 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury, but still managed to hit .227 with a .358 on-base percentage in 31 games played.
In 75 at-bats last season, Bissetta logged 13 runs with 17 hits, 16 RBI, 15 BB with 28 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder hit .298 with seven homers and 34 RBI during the 2024 season in his most productive year with the Tigers.
Bissetta is the second addition for Bianco and Co. this offseason after the program signed Grand Canyon left-handed pitcher Grant Richardson.
Richardson, a left-hander out of Arizona, missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, but shined during the 2024 season for his Grand Canyon squad.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder came out of the bullpen for first six appearances of the season before developing into a top-of-the-rotation pitcher and starting his final eight games.
Richardson had the highest strikeout rate per nine innings in Grand Canyon's all-time history at 12.43 (min. 50 innings).
The talented southpaw ranked among the Western Athletic Conference's tops in: strikeouts per nine innings (12.43, third), strikeouts (70, eighth), ERA (3.73, 12th) and opponent batting average (.245, 13th).
During his 2024 campaign, Richardson struck out 70 batters and walked 30 in 50.2 innings as a sophomore.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2026 season with the chance to emerge as a critical component in the program's pitching rotation.
Ole Miss has lost multiple players to the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with ex-Rebels electing to depart for opportunities elsewhere.
Key Departures: Ole Miss Edition
No. 1: Campbell Smithwick - Catcher
Smithwick, who saw frequent playing time for the Rebels during the 2025 season, is the first significant loss for the program this offseason.
He saw action in 40 games this past season for Ole Miss where he earned 27 starts in a mix of catcher and designated hitter.
In 110 at-bats during the 2025 season, Smithwick had a .282 batting average with 31 hits for 23 runs batted in and five home runs.
Smithwick also showcased his power with five doubles while scoring 20 runs. He drew 17 walks and struck out 33 times this past season.
Ole Miss will likely return Kentucky transfer, and weekend starter, Austin Fawley at catcher for the 2026 season with Smithwick now exploring other options.
No. 2: Cole Ketchum - Pitcher
Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Cole Ketchum entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media last week.
The talented Mississippi native made an impression as a true freshman in 2023 after making 15 appearances.
Ketchum worked 19 total innings while striking out 13 batters.
He made his collegiate debut against Arkansas State where he worked one a hitless inning, and from there, did not allow a run through his first four appearances.
After a solid 2023 campaign, Ketchum did not see any action during both his sophomore and redshirt-sophomore seasons in 2024 and 2025.
Now, the Magnolia State native will hit the free agent market in search of a new home.
No. 3: Jackson Miller - Infielder
Infielder Jackson Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media last week.
The former Top-200 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle signed with the Rebels out of high school after selecting Ole Miss over a myriad of programs.
Now, after just one year in the Magnolia State, Miller will depart and enter the free agent market.
“After much thought and consideration I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” Miller wrote on social media. “I’m thankful for my time at Ole Miss and excited for the next opportunity in my college baseball journey.”
During his high school campaign, Miller led Benjamin (Fla.) High School to a state title during his senior season while hitting .475.
He was named Sun Sentinel Player of the Year for the second time after handling business during his time in the Sunshine State.
Other Departures:
- Tyler Acevedo: Infielder
- Hudson Mattox: Pitcher
