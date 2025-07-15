Ole Miss Baseball Lands Commitment From Division III National Pitcher of the Year
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Kean University left-handed pitcher Jason Gilman on Monday night, he revealed via social media.
Gilman, the Division III National Pitcher of the Year, has pledged to the Rebels, but the current expectation is that he will be signing with the Boston Red Sox organization.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder tossed a 2.08 ERA over 112 innings last season with 150 strikeouts where he immediately became a player of intrigue.
Gilman pitched for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park where the organization then got a further look into the National Pitcher of the Year.
Fast forward to Monday and the Red Sox selected Gilman in the 16th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
“We’ve checked the boxes or filled the spots that had huge need for us,” Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement told Rivals of the Rebels’ transfer work. “With that said, we’re probably not done. We’d probably take one more position player and one more arm.
"The nice thing about being where we’re at is we’d like best available. We feel we have a chance to get best available if he’s out there. I would guess we’re probably not done yet, but we’re really happy with where our roster currently sits. But you never know.”
The Ole Miss Portal Haul:
Grant Richardson – pitcher (Grand Canyon)
Tristan Bissetta – outfielder (Clemson)
Daniel Pacella – outfielder (Illinois State)
Wil Libbert – pitcher (Missouri)
Marko Sipila – pitcher (San Diego State)
Owen Kelly – pitcher (Saint Louis)
Landon Koenig – pitcher (North Dakota State)
Dom Decker – infielder (Murray State)
Topher Jones – infielder (Pearl River C.C.)
Jason Gilman – pitcher (Kean University)
