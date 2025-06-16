Ole Miss Baseball Lands Commitment From Prized SEC Transfer Pitcher
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Missouri left-handed pitcher Wil Libbert, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
The talented Southeastern Conference southpaw is spending his summer in the Cape Cod League where he is fresh off of a start on Sunday.
Libbert went 4.0 innings with six strikeouts; allowing zero earned runs on the day prior to his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The left-hander is coming off of his redshirt-freshman campaign with the Missouri Tigers where he threw more innings than any pitcher for the program in 2025 with 53.2.
Libbert started in 11 of his 14 total appearances last season while ending the year with a 6.04 ERA. He rounded out the season with a 3-4 record.
Now, he heads to Oxford with three seasons of eligibility remaining after missing his true freshman campaign in 2024 following Tommy John surgery he had during his senior campaign in high school.
Libbert is the fourth Transfer Portal addition for Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program scorching hot in the free agent market.
Who else is in for the Rebels?
The Ole Miss Portal Additions [3]:
No. 1: Grant Richardson - Pitcher [Grand Canyon]
On Thursday, the Rebels added their first commitment of the offseason after Grand Canyon left-handed pitcher Grant Richardson pledged to the Rebels.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder came out of the bullpen for first six appearances of the season before developing into a top-of-the-rotation pitcher and starting his final eight games.
Richardson had the highest strikeout rate per nine innings in Grand Canyon's all-time history at 12.43 (min. 50 innings).
The talented southpaw ranked among the Western Athletic Conference's tops in: strikeouts per nine innings (12.43, third), strikeouts (70, eighth), ERA (3.73, 12th) and opponent batting average (.245, 13th).
During his 2024 campaign, Richardson struck out 70 batters and walked 30 in 50.2 innings as a sophomore.
No. 2 Tristan Bissetta - Outfielder [Clemson]
The South Carolina native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with Clemson where he saw significant production during the 2024 season.
Bissetta's 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury, but still managed to hit .227 with a .358 on-base percentage in 31 games played.
In 75 at-bats last season, Bissetta logged 13 runs with 17 hits, 16 RBI, 15 BB with 28 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder hit .298 with seven homers and 34 RBI during the 2024 season in his most productive year with the Tigers.
No. 3: Daniel Pacella - Outfielder [Illinois State]
Pacella, a First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, started in 56 games for the Red Birds last season on his way to a career year with the program.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder logged 59 RBI, which became the seventh-most in a single season in program history, while also leading Illinois State with a .355 batting average.
He had 41 extra-base hits during the 2025 season, including 20 home runs. The home run count is the second-most in a single season in program history.
Pacella wrapped up his time at Illinois State second all-time in career home runs with 45 total and RBI with 169 across three seasons.
One of the most decorated players in Illinois State baseball history, Pacellla was a back-to-back all-conference selection during his time with the program.
He'll be a player to keep tabs on in the 2025 MLB Draft with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get him to Oxford for the 2026 season.
