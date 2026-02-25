Ole Miss Baseball Pulls Off Historic Feat After Dominant 13-3 Midweek Victory

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss baseball run-ruled Southeast Missouri State, 13-3 in seven innings, thanks to Will Furniss’ walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday evening at Swayze Field.

Furniss recorded his first homer of the 2026 season, which also served as the 25th of his career at Ole Miss (9-0). He finished the day hitting 2-for-4 at the plate, with a double to complement his home run, and scored three runs. Ole Miss have two walk-off wins through the first nine games this season.

At 9-0, the Rebels have their best start since 2022. By scoring 13 on the Redhawks (3-6), Ole Miss has scored at least 10 runs in five games so far this season.

Tristan Bissetta went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI. He’s tied with two other Rebels for most hits in a single game this season. Collin Reuter and Topher Jones also had two hits apiece, as each drove in a run.

SEMO scored in the first inning, but the Rebels answered with three in the bottom half. Tristan Bissetta singled home Judd Utermark and moved Will Furniss to third before Collin Reuter drove in Furniss. Jones capped the rally with his first RBI as a Rebel, scoring Bissetta on a single.

After allowing another run in the top of the second, Owen Kelly entered in relief of starter Terry Hayes Jr. Kelly closed the inning on his first pitch of the day on a lineout double play to Furniss.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Ole Miss’ offense erupted in the bottom of the second. Furniss opened the scoring with his first double of the season, driving in Dom Decker. Reuter followed with his fourth consecutive game with a double, moving Bissetta to third.

Cannon Goldin then delivered a two-run single to score Reuter and Bissetta, forcing a pitching change for the Redhawks. Brayden Randle recorded a final hit for the inning and made it as far as third base. Ole Miss plated six runs off five hits, including two doubles, to extend its lead to 9-2 entering the third.

Kelly worked 2.2 innings in relief, protecting Ole Miss’ lead by not allowing a run in that frame. He earned the win for his efforts.

A trio of pitchers worked the remainder of the game, each working an inning each. Marko Sipila, Patrick Collopy and Grayson Gibson fanned a batter each and allowed only one combined run between the three.

Owen Paino put Ole Miss back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh with a deep single to left field, plating Randle. Paino and Hayden Federico sat at first and second when Furniss approached the plate. On the first pitch, Furniss launched the ball 412 feet to put the Rebels ahead by 10 runs, initiating the run rule.

The Rebels will travel to Texas to participate in the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston. Ole Miss will face Baylor, Ohio State and Coastal Carolina during the weekend. Friday’s first game against Baylor will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: