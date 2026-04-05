Ole Miss Baseball Pulls Off Stunning Series Win Over Florida Gators With Late Rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ole Miss Baseball (22-11, 5-7 SEC) won its first road series over a ranked opponent since 2022 Saturday night, scoring five runs in the ninth inning to defeat No. 21 Florida 5-2 and win the rubber match on Saturday night.

Cade Townsend put together his first career quality start, working a career-high six innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.

Townsend retired the first six batters he faced on the night, using just 22 pitches to get through the first two innings.

His one blemish came in the third inning as Florida’s Jacob Kendall hit a leadoff triple and came home on a wild pitch to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Townsend retired the final eight batters he faced in order before his night was over.

Florida would score their second run of the game in the seventh inning and took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Down to the final three outs of the series, Tristan Bissetta opened the inning with a six-pitch walk to bring Judd Utermark to the plate. The senior launched a 110 MPH, 404-foot, game-tying home run over the Ole Miss bullpen in left center field to give the Rebels new life.

It was the 42nd home run of his career, moving him into sole possession of third place, trailing only Tim Elko and Kyle Gordon.

The ninth-inning rally continued as Will Furniss knocked a single into right field, Owen Paino drew a walk, and Cannon Goldin was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Brayden Randle drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to center field that made it 3-2.

Hayden Federico gave the Rebels insurance with a single to center that brought home Paino and Goldin to put Ole Miss up 5-2. Walker Hooks punched out a pair in the bottom of the ninth to solidify Ole Miss’ series win, earning the win in the process.

Ole Miss is back in Oxford on April 7 to face Alcorn State. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SECN+.

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