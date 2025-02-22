Ole Miss Baseball's Hunter Elliott Recaps Huge Return Outing at Swayze Field
The Ole Miss Rebels claimed a series-opening win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Friday behind a monster showing from starting pitcher Hunter Elliott.
Elliott, who made his first start at Swayze Field in just under 700 days due to being sidelined with an injury in 2023 and 2024, dazzled in the series opener, throwing six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball and striking out 10. He also picked off a couple of baserunners on Friday, pushing his season total to three in a category that has been an emphasis with new pitching coach Joel Mangrum.
"When Joel got here, his first thing when he looked at my pickoff, he was like, 'Man, this is horrific,'" Elliott said after Friday's game. "We went to work a little bit, and it's just making small improvements with it each day. I've worked on it a little since Arlington and just continually trying to get it better."
It was a cold one in Oxford with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the day. Some pitchers don't enjoy that kind of weather, but Elliott sees it as a good opportunity to showcase some of his best stuff on the mound.
"I think it's just how you view it. I think I take a good approach to it," Elliott said. "I know the hitters aren't taking great swings. They're not super comfortable up there. They're not wanting to take big hacks and catch stuff off the end or off the hands where they're feeling it for a couple innings, so I think it's a great day to pitch.
"You can pitch super free, not worried about the ball going out the yard really unless they really touch it. Super happy with how today went."
That was evident by Elliott only allowing three hits and no walks on Friday. He seemed in strong command of his stuff on the hill, and he is now 2-0 on the year as a starter.
This win carries a little extra meaning, though. It's Elliott's first at Swayze Field since he has come back from Tommy John surgery, and he was in a good mood after the game.
"It felt good," Elliott said. "Any win feels great, but especially ones back here at Swayze."
The Rebels go for the series win on Saturday afternoon against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.