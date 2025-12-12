College Football Playoff Betting Lines Shift for Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 20 in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be one of the biggest sporting events in Mississippi history, Pete Golding and Co. will host the Green Wave in Oxford to open the postseason.

Golding will make his debut as the head coach of the Rebels after Lane Kiffin made his move to depart the program for the LSU Tigers gig on Nov. 30.

"Leaving that Florida game, I think they know the expectation," Golding said of the Ole Miss fanbase. "They’ve created an environment here over the last couple years. You can look at the records across the SEC as far as home win/loss. They know how to do it right.

"So, I don’t think they need a message from me. If they can’t get up for a playoff game on Saturday in the Vaught, something’s wrong with them. I know they’ll be there. I know they’ll be loud and they’ll be proud. Hopefully we’ll put a good product on the field to make them happy when they leave."

Now, with one week until the College Football Playoff opener against Tulane, the betting odds have been adjusted as kickoff nears.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-105)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +590

Total

Over 56.5 (-114)

Under 56.5 (-106)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

