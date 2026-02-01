SEC Rival Emerging as Potential Landing Spot for Prized Ole Miss Football Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has ascended into one of America's top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana and a Top-10 pass-catcher nationally with Pete Golding and Co. set to square off against multiple heavy-hitters as his meteoric rise continues following a strong 2025 season.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception.

Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted them to land among Whitley's final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson utilizing his relationships across to Louisiana in his favor.

Wilson is also a New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine alumnus - the same school as Whitley - where he'll certainly go deep into his bag of tricks in his process.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram.

The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars as the final five programs involved in his process with Golding and Co. battling.

The hometown LSU Tigers will be a school to watch in Whitley's process where he is in Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

Ole Miss and LSU are heavy-hitters, but Whitley remains high on the Tennessee Volunteers following a visit in 2025.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.

Now, after back-to-back strong seasons as a sophomore and then junior in 2025, all eyes are on Whitley with Ole Miss looking to remain in the race while fending off the surging LSU Tigers.

