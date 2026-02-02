Predicting Ole Miss Football's Depth Chart on Offense After Massive Portal Additions

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have been labeled "offseason winners" after inking the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple immediate impact newcomers heading to Oxford.

From former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight to LSU Tigers transfer Carius Curne in the trenches, the Rebels will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in 2026.

But Golding and Co. will also have a myriad of returning components this upcoming fall headlined by All-American running back Keway Lacy and - potentially- Trinidad Chambliss under center as he awaits the final call on eligibility saga.

With double-digit newcomers via the Transfer Portal on offense paired with critical pieces of the program's success in 2025 coming back, Ole Miss Rebels On SI took a look into what the "Way-Too- Early" Depth Chart could look like.

The Projected Depth Chart: Offense Edition

Quarterback:

Projected Starter: Trinidad Chambliss

Depth: Deuce Knight, Walker Howard, AJ Maddox

All eyes remain on Trinidad Chambliss amid his waiver process as he fights a legal battle behind the scenes in search of eligibility in 2026. If he's in, Ole Miss' expectations skyrocket. If not, insert Deuce Knight as the future where he looks to get an early start.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Running Back:

Projected Starter: Kewan Lacy

Depth: Joshua Dye, Makhi Frazier, Shekai Mills-Knight OR JT Lindsey

Ole Miss retooled the running back room via the NCAA Transfer Portal in a major way to take the load off of Kewan Lacy in 2026.

From Southern Utah's Joshua Dye - arguably the No. 1 running back in the FCS - to Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, Ole Miss has reloaded this offseason.

Wide Receiver:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Horatio Fields OR Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Horatio Fields, Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

Courtesy of Horatio Fields on Instagram.

Tight End:

Projected Starter: Luke Hasz

Depth: Caleb Odom, Michael Smith, Brady Prieskorn, Hayden Bradley

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Luke Hasz didn't make the impact many expected in 2025 after dealing with an ankle injury across Fall Camo, but all signs point towards a breakout season in 2026.

From there, Caleb Odom and Co. will look to make a difference in the passing game under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

The Offensive Line:

LT: Terez Davis, Connor Howes, Enoch Wangoy

LG: Delano Townsend, John Wayne Oliver

C: Brycen Sanders, Troy Everett

RG: Patrick Kutas, Carius Curne, John Wayne Oliver

RT: Carius Curne OR Tommy Kinsler, Connor Howes

Ole Miss will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in the trenches headlined by newcomer Carius Curne - where he can play in multiple spots - alongside recent signee Tommy Kinsler via Miami.

But with returning pieces, there's a unique blend of fresh faces and critical, proven stars along the offensive line in 2026.

Now, all eyes will be on Spring Camp in Oxford with the coaching staff looking to carve out rotations as the offseason ramps up.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: