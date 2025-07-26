Ole Miss Baseball Shortstop Signs Professional Contract With Cleveland Guardians
Ole Miss Rebels infielder Luke Hill came off the board with pick No. 132 in the 2025 MLB Draft with the Cleveland Guardians making the call.
Hill, a critical component to the program's success last season, shined for Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels after transferring in from Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season.
In his second season in Oxford, Hill led the team with a .336 batting average along with his 82 hits.
The third baseman finished 2025 with 40 runs batted in, eight home runs, nine doubles and a pair of triples while carving out a role as a key contributor.
“From the beginning we were doubted,” Hill said in 2025. “There was no expectations form the outside perspective for this team. This team at the end of the day put their head down and went to work.
"I’ve never been around a group of guys that are so committed to their craft and so committed to their time and being here and wanted to perform for a great community.”
Now, Hill has signed his professional contract with the Cleveland Guardians after making things official this week.
What will the Guardians organization get in Hill?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "After a strong freshman season at Arizona State, Hill transferred to Mississippi and didn't make much impact against Southeastern Conference pitching in 2024. He has raised his profile this spring by continuing to employ a disciplined approach while demonstrating more gap power. He's a high-floor player who also offers some defensive versatility.
"Hill controls the strike zone and makes consistent contact from the right side of the plate. He's doing a better job of turning on pitches and driving them in the air in 2025, though he still mostly sprays balls from gap-to-gap and generates a lot of grounders. He understands that his job is to get on base, and he'll probably top out at 15 homers per season.
"Hill shows fringy speed out of the batter's box but is a solid runner once he gets going and has good instincts. Primarily a shortstop in his first two college seasons, he has moved to third base and second base this spring. He has average arm strength and range, and he profiles best offensively and defensively at second."
