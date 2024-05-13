Ole Miss Baseball Shutout on Sunday vs. Texas A&M
OXFORD, Miss. – After shocking the college baseball world with back-to-back wins over the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies, the Ole Miss Rebels fell 6-0 on Sunday night, losing out on yet another opportunity at their first conference sweep of the 2024 season.
The Rebels (27-24, 11-16 SEC) locked up the series on Saturday with a dominant 10-2 win over the Aggies but were unable to complete the sweep the next day.
Junior RHP Mason Nichols started on the mound for Ole Miss on Sunday evening, and his fifth career start went much better than his last. Nichols gave up the first run of the game on a solo home run, but he made it through five solid innings allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out five batters.
Nichols gave the Rebels a chance to sweep Texas A&M, but unfortunately, the Ole Miss offense and bullpen did not provide any assistance in game three. The Aggies opened things up in the top of the sixth inning with three more runs and did not look back from there.
Nichols was relieved by a combination of three Ole Miss relievers: JT Quinn (0.1 IP), Wes Mendes (2.0 IP), and Mason Morris (1.2 IP). In total, the Rebels’ bullpen allowed five runs and two walks on Sunday.
With their last series at home this season in the books, the Rebels will now prepare to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday night in Hattiesburg. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.