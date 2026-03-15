Alabama Crimson Tide Receive Prediction to Land Commitment From Top Ole Miss Target

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a team to watch this offseason.

Jackson has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but a strong junior campaign catapulted his status with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs extending offers his way.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools - including the Ole Mis Rebels.

Now, Golding and Co. are squarely in the race for Jackson's commitment as his recruitment picks up amid a pivotal offseason in his process, but there is now another school to monitor here.

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are surging for the Tennessee native with the SEC program receiving a prediction to land his commitment when it's all said and done.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 2027 4 ⭐️ EDGE Antwan Jackson has been predicted to Alabama by @BrettGreenberg_



The No. 26 EDGE in the nation was in Tuscaloosa for Junior Day



Jackson will visit the Crimson Tide on March 27. He has an OV scheduled for May 28. pic.twitter.com/EwfiOAdkLN — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) March 15, 2026

Jackson recently took a trip over to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) for an unofficial visit with the Crimson Tide as the SEC rival surges in his recruitment process this offseason, but Golding and the Rebels staff aren't backing down.

Ole Miss will host Jackson on an official visit to Oxford from June 5-7 with Golding and Co. getting a crack at the talented Tennessee defender as his recruitment explodes this offseason in Memphis.

The Rebels will continue looking to chip away at the coveted Tennessee prospect as Golding and the Rebels make their presence felt on the recruiting scene, but it's clear there will be stiff competition for his services amid a meteoric rise by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jackson checks in as the No. 26 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect in America with Ole Miss battling for his commitment.

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