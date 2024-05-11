Doyle Dominates, Ole Miss Blasts Texas A&M to Win Weekend Series
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels rode an offensive surge to a 10-2 win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, claiming their first series win over the opponents from College Station since 2019.
Ole Miss (27-23, 11-15 SEC) saw another strong starting pitching performance on Saturday afternoon, this time from lefty Liam Doyle who threw six innings of four-hit, one-run ball with seven strikeouts and no walks. His time on the mound was more than enough for Ole Miss to hold a sizable lead entering the final innings of the contest.
The first runs for the Rebels came in the bottom of the second with a five-spot, sparked by a two-run home run by second baseman Reagan Burford. The big fly was followed by an RBI single from shortstop Luke Hill and a two-run double by third baseman Andrew Fischer.
A&M was able to push across a run in the top of the third on a solo shot to right, but Burford tallied another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half. Ole Miss continued to pour it on in the fourth with three runs, seeing two RBIs from left fielder Jackson Ross and one from Ethan Groff on a double.
The final run for Ole Miss came in the eighth when Will Furniss came home to score on a double from designated hitter Campbell Smithwick. That play almost resulted in a run-rule win for the Rebels, but Ethan Groff was thrown out at the plate to keep the score at 10-1.
After Doyle's six innings on the hill, he was relieved by righty Josh Mallitz who closed things out on the hill by striking out four and allowing one run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Ole Miss will look to complete the series sweep of Texas A&M on Sunday, and first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.