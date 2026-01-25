Ole Miss Baseball Star Pitcher Receives Massive Accolade Ahead of 2026 Season

SANFORD, Fla. – Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott has been named to the 2026 Preseason All-America Team by Perfect Game, earning a spot on the publication's Third Team.

Last season, Elliott became the first Rebel to earn All-America honors since 2023 and the first Rebel pitcher to be named an All-American since 2022. He also won his first career Rawlings Gold Glove, becoming just the third Rebel ever to win the award.

The senior made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team's primary Friday night starter in 2025, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.

Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.

He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons. His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.

Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Wright State on Feb. 28, 2025 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

Elliott was named to both the SEC Tournament All-Tournament team and the Oxford Regional All-Tournament team, allowing just one earned run over his two postseason starts. He finished the season with four-consecutive wins, allowing just three earned runs during that stretch.

The Early Season Buzz: Schedule Notes

The season opens on February 13-15 at Swayze Field as the Rebels host Nevada for an opening weekend series. They will also host Arkansas State, Jackson State, Missouri State, and Southeast Missouri State before leaving Oxford for the first time.

Ole Miss' first games away from home will be as part of the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston, Texas. They will play games against Baylor, Ohio State, and Coastal Carolina at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Bianco and Co. continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the clock ticking until Opening Day in the Magnolia State.

