Ole Miss Baseball vs. Baylor Bears Starting Lineups, Start Time and How to Watch

OXFORD, Miss. – Off to their best start since the 2022 season, No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (9-0) hits the road for the first time to compete in the 2026 BRUCE BOLT College Classic. The Rebels will face three different teams throughout the weekend in Baylor (5-3), Ohio State (5-2), and No. 9 Coastal Carolina (6-2).

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss' 9-0 start is the best start to a season since 2022, the year they went on to win a national championship. They also started 9-0 in 2008, but the best start in program history came in 2004 when the Rebels started 11-0.

- The Rebels run ruled Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday by a score of 13-3 in seven innings.

- Will Furniss hit a three-RBI, walk-off home run to end the game for his first home run of the season.

- Furniss has drawn 12 walks through nine games and is averaging 1.33 walks per game. Both Furniss and Hayden Federico are averaging at least one walk per game.

- Collin Reuter has already racked up six doubles through eight games played, third-most in the NCAA and second-most in the SEC.

- Judd Utermark became the first Rebel since at least 2012 to hit six home runs in their first eight games after he hit five home runs last week.

- Utermark leads the SEC and is tied at the top of the NCAA in home runs. He is also second in the SEC in runs scored and third in slugging percentage.

- Ole Miss has drawn 64 walks over nine games, second in the SEC and 11th in the NCAA. Will Furniss already has 12 walks, second-most in the SEC.

- The Rebel pitching staff owns the third-lowest ERA in the SEC at 2.64. They also have the seventh-highest total strikeouts as a staff at 97.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

vs. Baylor: LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 4.66 ERA) vs. LHP Stefan Stahl (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games of the BRUCE BOLT College Classic will be streamed live on Astros.com and the Astros' YouTube channel and are free to watch.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Tristan Bissetta's X/Twitter.

SCOUTING REPORT: BAYLOR

Baylor, under the direction of head coach Mitch Thompson, enters this weekend's festivities with a 5-3 record. All five of Baylor's wins this season have come at home, making Houston a potentially hostile environment for the remaining teams at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic.

The Bears have already participated in a weekend tournament so far this season, previously competing at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas. Baylor went 0-3 on the weekend with close losses to No. 7 Oregon State and Purdue, before a four-run loss to Southern Miss on the final day of competition. Baylor righted the ship in its last midweek game against Stephen F. Austin, winning 9-8.

Infielder Travis Sanders has been on fire at the plate for the Bears, ranking seventh in the Big XII with a .448 batting average. Behind Sanders is Tyce Armstrong, who has already racked up 19 RBI through eight games. Armstrong leads the team with four home runs, and his RBI total is tops for his conference.

On the mound, Ethan Calder has been stellar in his two starts this season, giving up no earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Zack Wallace has made four appearances with two starts this season, holding a 1.08 ERA with nine strikeouts against the 29 batters he's faced.

