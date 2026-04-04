Ole Miss Baseball vs. Florida Gators Start Time and How to Watch Game 3 Matchup

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night for Game 3 against the Florida Gators with the winner-take-all clash set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss (21-11, 4-7 SEC) was shut out by No. 21 Florida (24-8, 7-4 SEC) on Friday night as the Gators evened the series with the rubber match locked in at Condron Family Ballpark,

Judd Utermark went 2-for-4 and Hayden Federico finished 2-for-3 with the tandem combining for four of Ole Miss' five hits on the night - but it wasn't enough with the program unable to find a rhythm at the plate.

On the bump, Ole Miss left-hander Hunter Elliott struck out nine Gators across four innings, his second-highest total on the season. He would end up taking the loss however, getting hit with the only two runs of the game.

Now, the rubber match has been set on Saturday evening with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Condron Family Park with Ole Miss eyeing a critical SEC series victory over the Gators.

What's the latest buzz surrounding the Game 3 showdown between the pair of Southeastern Conference foes?

Game 3 Lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mkPNIczbHU — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 4, 2026

The Preview: Game 3 Edition

How to Watch: Game 3 Edition

Saturday's finale will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call as both programs eye a series victory.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Pitching Matchup:

Game 3: RHP Cade Townsend (2-1, 1.90 ERA) vs. RHP Russell Sandefer (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

“It’s hard to ask for much more than than that in an SEC game,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said of his pitchers. “I know Hunter is beating himself up now. He wasn’t sharp early. Ran too many counts. …Unfortunate for him. Koenig and Libbert were lights out as well, but (Florida) did match up pitch for pitch.”

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