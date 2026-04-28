Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Start Time, Starting Lineup and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the No. 17 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (31-14, 11-10 SEC) will return to action with a matchup against No. 10 Mississippi State (34-10, 13-8 SEC) up next on the docket.

In what will be a rivalry showdown in the Magnolia State, both programs enter the midweek matchup red-hot with the Rebels looking to take down a Top-10 foe in Pearl (Miss.).

Ole Miss is coming off of a weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs - one of the top programs in America - with all focus now on the Tuesday battle.

“It was a tough weekend with all the games back-to-back like that, but this league is a tough league and we played three really close games against a good team and come up short in two of them,” Ole Miss' Taylor Rabe said.

“But I think you can’t get too discouraged by that result. Obviously we have things we need to do better and clean those up and then a quick turnaround.”

The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

First Pitch Time: 6 p.m. CT

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (2-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Brendan Sweeney (0-0, 6.46 ERA)

Lineup vs. Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/b6T4A8kjPT — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 28, 2026

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Colton Martinez (PxP) and Philip Palmertree (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Scouting Report: Mississippi State Edition

Former Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor has made an effortless transition into SEC play by leading Mississippi State to a 34-10 record with a 13-8 conference mark. O'Connor began his first season in Starkville after 22 seasons with the Cavaliers, where he is the all-time winningest coach in program history.

He's brought that winning mentality to Mississippi State who finds itself ranked as a consensus top 10 team and sitting as high as No. 5 in national polls. The Bulldogs are no stranger to success, accumulating a winning record in 10 of the past 11 seasons, which includes a pair of 50-win campaigns in 2019 and 2021, the latter season saw them winning the College World Series.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

This season has been no different, as the Bulldogs are riding an eight-game winning streak which includes back-to-back sweeps of South Carolina and LSU. The Bulldogs have compiled a well-rounded squad that ranks top 10 nationally in seven statistical categories, including strikeout-to-walk ratio (second), strikeouts per nine innings (fourth), and earned run average (eighth).

Brendan Sweeney will take the mound for the Bulldogs in this weekday game. The senior righty has made 11 appearances this season and racked up a 6.46 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. He hasn't made a start since March 3 in Mississippi State's 7-6 loss to Southern Miss.

In that game he worked 1.2 innings and gave up four runs. He did appear in the series against Ole Miss earlier in the season, going for one inning and gave up the only run Ole Miss scored in game two.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.