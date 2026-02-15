Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel in Game 3

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 clash against the Nevada Wolf Pack with the hometown squad eyeing a sweep on opening weekend.

Sophomore Cade Townsend started at pitcher for the Rebels and arguably had his best performance during his time with the program on Saturday in Oxford.

He worked 4.2 innings, in which time he struck out a career high eight batters, allowing only one earned run and no walks. Ole Miss pitchers have totaled 25 strikeouts against the Wolfpack (0-2) in the first two games of the season, which includes double-digit strikeouts in both games thus far.

Now, all eyes are on Game 3 with the Rebels looking to sweep Nevada across opening weekend.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Sunday Starting Lineup:

2B Dom Decker

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

LF Daniel Pacella

C Austin Fawley

DH Collin Reuter

CF Hayden Federico

SS Owen Paino

P Wil Libbert

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini

SCOUTING REPORT

Jordan Getzelman is in his first season at the helm of Nevada's baseball program, his fourth season overall with the team. Prior to being named head coach, Getzelman served as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

Last season, Nevada won its most games since 2016, going 34-23 with a 19-11 mark against Mountain West opponents. The Wolfpack earned one win in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Conference Tournament but fell to San Jose State and eventual champion Fresno State.

Last season, Yamaguchi started in 51 games for the Wolfpack, hitting .324 for the year with 72 hits. He had 27 extra base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs. He was also solid in the field, recording 27 putouts and 96 assists, recording a 96.9 fielding percentage.

All-conference duo Jayce Dobie and Billy Ham are back with Nevada as well, with the former earning first team status and the latter claiming second team. The pair had a combined 14 hits and 82 RBI. Ham had an impressive 1.010 OPS on top of a .340 batting average.



