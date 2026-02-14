Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Start Time and TV Channel in Saturday Matchup

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon for a Game 2 matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack with the opportunity to capture the series win.

After handling business in Game 1 on Friday in Oxford, Bianco and Co. will look to earn the series victory with right-hander set to take the bump on Saturday.

Tristan Bissetta made a good first impression on Ole Miss fans on Friday, going 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI and a pair of runs.

He was one of six Rebels to record a hit against the Wolfpack (0-1), and one of three with multiple hits. The other Rebels with two hits were first baseman Will Furniss and shortstop Brayden Randle.

Now, all focus is on Saturday with the Rebels eyeing a series win at Swayze Field.

The Start Times:

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday: 1:30 p.m. CT

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

SCOUTING REPORT

Jordan Getzelman is in his first season at the helm of Nevada's baseball program, his fourth season overall with the team. Prior to being named head coach, Getzelman served as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

Last season, Nevada won its most games since 2016, going 34-23 with a 19-11 mark against Mountain West opponents. The Wolfpack earned one win in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Conference Tournament but fell to San Jose State and eventual champion Fresno State.

With the drastic improvement Nevada showed in 2025, it was selected by league coaches as the conference favorite to win the Mountain West baseball title.

All five of Nevada's all-conference selections from last season have returned, including Freshman All-American and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Sean Yamaguchi.

Last season, Yamaguchi started in 51 games for the Wolfpack, hitting .324 for the year with 72 hits. He had 27 extra base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs. He was also solid in the field, recording 27 putouts and 96 assists, recording a 96.9 fielding percentage.

One of Nevada's most productive pitchers from last season, Alessandro Castro, has also returned for his redshirt junior season. After transferring from Arizona, and previously Pima Community College, Castro became one of Nevada's most reliable pitchers en route to an All-Mountain West First Team nod. He struck out 43 batters in 72.2 innings pitched.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: