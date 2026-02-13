Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Starting Lineups, Start Time and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to Swayze Field on Friday afternoon for an Opening Day matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack with the 2026 season finally arriving.

After an eventful offseason with the Rebels retaining ace Hunter Elliott while adding a myriad of immediate impact transfers, Ole Miss is reloaded for the season with a chance to make a splash in the Southeastern Conference.

“I think this is the best pitching staff I’ve ever seen,” Cade Townsend told Rivals. “It’s deep at every single level, every single aspect. We have closers, we have relief guys, and basically all those relievers could be starters.

“It’s cool that I’m a starter, but that’s not the goal. The goal is to win baseball games, and I think our staff is able to win a lot of baseball games with how deep we are.”

Now, Opening Day has arrived for the Ole Miss Rebels with the starting lineups revealed, pitching matchups announced, and a scouting report on Nevada.

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Dominic Desch

Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend vs. LHP Alessandro Castro

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini

Game Times:

Friday: 4 p.m. CT

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday: 1:30 p.m. CT

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Ole Miss Starting Lineup:

2B: Dom Decker

3B: Judd Utermark

1B: Will Furniss

DH: Tristan Bissetta

CF: Hayden Federico

LF: Daniel Pacella

C: Austin Fawley

RF: Cannon Goldin

SS: Brayden Randle

P: Hunter Elliott

SCOUTING REPORT

Jordan Getzelman is in his first season at the helm of Nevada's baseball program, his fourth season overall with the team. Prior to being named head coach, Getzelman served as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

Last season, Nevada won its most games since 2016, going 34-23 with a 19-11 mark against Mountain West opponents. The Wolfpack earned one win in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Conference Tournament but fell to San Jose State and eventual champion Fresno State.

With the drastic improvement Nevada showed in 2025, it was selected by league coaches as the conference favorite to win the Mountain West baseball title.

All five of Nevada's all-conference selections from last season have returned, including Freshman All-American and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Sean Yamaguchi.

Last season, Yamaguchi started in 51 games for the Wolfpack, hitting .324 for the year with 72 hits. He had 27 extra base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs. He was also solid in the field, recording 27 putouts and 96 assists, recording a 96.9 fielding percentage.

One of Nevada's most productive pitchers from last season, Alessandro Castro, has also returned for his redshirt junior season. After transferring from Arizona, and previously Pima Community College, Castro became one of Nevada's most reliable pitchers en route to an All-Mountain West First Team nod. He struck out 43 batters in 72.2 innings pitched.

