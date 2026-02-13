Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Start Time and TV Channel on Opening Day

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball is back as the Rebels return to Swayze Field this weekend, hosting reigning Mountain West Champion Nevada for a three-game series as a part of NCAA Division I Opening Weekend.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss is coming off a successful 2025 campaign in which they hosted a regional for the first time since 2021.

- The Rebels won 40+ games for the first time since 2022 and for the 10th time under head coach Mike Bianco.

- Ole Miss finished with a 16-14 record in conference play. It was the first time since 2021 that the Rebels finished with a winning record in SEC games.

- The Rebels won five SEC series during the 2025 regular season surpassing their combined total from the previous two seasons. It was the first time they won five series since 2021.

- Ole Miss finished 6th nationally in total strikeouts on the pitching side and 5th nationally in total home runs on the offensive side. They were one of just three teams to finish in the top six in both categories (Tennessee and Arkansas).

- Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley each hit 20+ home runs and became the first pair of teammates to accomplish the task in the same season.

- Hunter Elliott won 10 games and struck out 102 hitters to become just the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to hit the 10 win and 100 strikeout mark in a single season.

- Nine Rebels were drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft, the highest total since 2014.

- Elliott was named to the 2026 Golden Spikes Award Watch List and earned Preseason All-America honors from the NCBWA, Perfect Game, D1Baseball, The Diamond Report, and Just Baseball Media.

- Utermark was named a Preseason All-American by the NCBWA and Will Furniss was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team.

- Fawley was one of 10 catchers to be named to the 2026 Buster Posey Award Preseason Watch List.

Between transfers and freshmen Ole Miss welcomes 19 newcomers to the roster, joining 19 returners (15 letterwinners and four redshirts).

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Dominic Desch

Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend vs. LHP Alessandro Castro

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini

Game Times:

Friday: 4 p.m. CT

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday: 1:30 p.m. CT

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT

Jordan Getzelman is in his first season at the helm of Nevada's baseball program, his fourth season overall with the team. Prior to being named head coach, Getzelman served as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

Last season, Nevada won its most games since 2016, going 34-23 with a 19-11 mark against Mountain West opponents. The Wolfpack earned one win in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Conference Tournament but fell to San Jose State and eventual champion Fresno State.

With the drastic improvement Nevada showed in 2025, it was selected by league coaches as the conference favorite to win the Mountain West baseball title.

All five of Nevada's all-conference selections from last season have returned, including Freshman All-American and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Sean Yamaguchi.

Last season, Yamaguchi started in 51 games for the Wolfpack, hitting .324 for the year with 72 hits. He had 27 extra base hits, including a team-leading 13 home runs. He was also solid in the field, recording 27 putouts and 96 assists, recording a 96.9 fielding percentage.

All-conference duo Jayce Dobie and Billy Ham are back with Nevada as well, with the former earning first team status and the latter claiming second team. The pair had a combined 14 hits and 82 RBI. Ham had an impressive 1.010 OPS on top of a .340 batting average.

One of Nevada's most productive pitchers from last season, Alessandro Castro, has also returned for his redshirt junior season. After transferring from Arizona, and previously Pima Community College, Castro became one of Nevada's most reliable pitchers en route to an All-Mountain West First Team nod. He struck out 43 batters in 72.2 innings pitched.

This is the first all-time meeting on the baseball diamond between Ole Miss and Nevada.

