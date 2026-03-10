Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southern Miss Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will head down to Hattiesburg (Miss.) on Tuesday for an in-state matchup against the No. 7 ranked Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park.

In what has built up to be one of the most anticipated non-conference clashes this season for Ole Miss, the Rebels will look to remain hot against a Top-10 foe in America.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. between the two Magnolia State schools with right-hander Taylor Rabe expected to get the start for Ole Miss.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Taylor Rabe (2-0, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Crabtree (0-1, 4.32 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jason Baker (PxP) and Cliff Russum (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: Southern Miss Edition

The Golden Eagles are 14-2 entering Tuesday's match and are ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, according to Perfect Game USA. Following a stunning loss in the season opener to UC Santa Barbara, Southern Miss rallied to win its next 11 games.

In that span, it bested four Power Four teams, including Alabama and Mississippi State, run ruling the former in eight innings.

Southern Miss boasts a quartet of plus-.300 batters going into week five of the 2026 season, fronted by senior outfielder Joey Urban. He's batting .373 in 16 starts so far this season, his second year with the Golden Eagles after transferring in from Butler.

Urban also is capable at hitting for power, sharing a team-high five home runs with Kyle Morrison, another batter hitting above .300. That duo has combined for 36 RBI so far this season. Davis Gillespie and Seth Smith are the other players hitting north of .300 this season.

Courtesy of Grant Richardson's X/Twitter.

Camden Sunstrom and Dylan Causey have been sharing midweek responsibilities so far this season. Both pitchers have appeared on Tuesday or Wednesday matchups for the Golden Eagles, as the team is 3-0 on Tuesdays but lost its only Wednesday game this season.

Sunstrom is Southern Miss' best statistical pitcher at this point of the season, holding a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts. He's performed best as a relief pitcher, making five appearances out of the bullpen. Causey has made two Tuesday starts, winning neither, but limiting damage with a 0.00 ERA.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: