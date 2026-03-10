How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. No. 7 Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Midweek Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball (15-2) heads south for a huge Tuesday matchup with No. 7 Southern Miss (14-2) before they begin SEC play this weekend. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in Hattiesburg.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss went 5-0 last week, picking up midweek wins over Memphis and North Alabama and sweeping the weekend series against Evansville.

- Freshman Grayson Gibson earned the win over Memphis, working four hitless innings and striking out five while allowing just one baserunner.

- Marko Sipila made his first start against North Alabama, striking out seven over three innings. The only baserunner he allowed came on a solo home run in the first inning.

- Judd Utermark hit .412 with four home runs and 10 RBI last week. He now has 10 home runs on the season and is one of eight players in Division I with double digit home runs.

- Dom Decker drew 11 walks over five games last week bringing his season total to 23.

- Ole Miss as a team has drawn 111 walks over 17 games, third in the SEC and sixth in the NCAA.

- Ole Miss pitchers are now up to 213 total strikeouts on the season, tied for the most in the SEC and second highest in the NCAA.

- The Rebel pitching staff is also ranked second in the SEC in K/9 (13.1), fourth in ERA (2.71), sixth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.87), and eighth in WHIP (1.14).

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Taylor Rabe (2-0, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Crabtree (0-1, 4.32 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jason Baker (PxP) and Cliff Russum (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

SCOUTING REPORT

Head coach Christian Ostrander has revitalized Southern Miss' baseball programs in his two seasons at the helm. Entering just his third season as head coach, Ostrander had garnered more wins than any of his predecessors over that time with 90 and is 2-for-2 in reaching NCAA Regional finals.

The Golden Eagles are 14-2 entering Tuesday's match and are ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, according to Perfect Game USA. Following a stunning loss in the season opener to UC Santa Barbara, Southern Miss rallied to win its next 11 games.

In that span, it bested four Power Four teams, including Alabama and Mississippi State, run ruling the former in eight innings.

Southern Miss is coming off a three-game sweep of North Alabama, where it outscored its opponents, 24-7, in the three games.

Southern Miss boasts a quartet of plus-.300 batters going into week five of the 2026 season, fronted by senior outfielder Joey Urban. He's batting .373 in 16 starts so far this season, his second year with the Golden Eagles after transferring in from Butler.

Courtesy of Dom Decker's Instagram.

Urban also is capable at hitting for power, sharing a team-high five home runs with Kyle Morrison, another batter hitting above .300. That duo has combined for 36 RBI so far this season. Davis Gillespie and Seth Smith are the other players hitting north of .300 this season.

Camden Sunstrom and Dylan Causey have been sharing midweek responsibilities so far this season. Both pitchers have appeared on Tuesday or Wednesday matchups for the Golden Eagles, as the team is 3-0 on Tuesdays but lost its only Wednesday game this season. Sunstrom is Southern Miss' best statistical pitcher at this point of the season, holding a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts.

He's performed best as a relief pitcher, making five appearances out of the bullpen. Causey has made two Tuesday starts, winning neither, but limiting damage with a 0.00 ERA.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: