Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott Going Through 2024 MLB Combine
The 2024 MLB Combie is about to be underway at Chase Field in Phoenix, and one of Ole Miss' top players will be in attendance.
Junior left-hander Hunter Elliott was listed as an attendee for the five-day event, according to MLB.com's roster. That doesn't mean the southpaw won't return in 2024, but it does indicate one of the top names could be leaving Oxford in a crucial year for Mike Bianco's squad.
An essential contributor from the 2022 national championship roster, Elliott was one of the highlights for what was expected to be a promising future. As a freshman in 2022, Elliott posted a 2.70 ERA in 80 innings, finishing with 102 strikeouts, with a .201 opponent's batting average.
En route to a Wolrd Series title over Oklahoma, he gave up just four earned runs, striking out 28 batters in four appearances.
In 2023 Elliott underwent Tommy John Surgery after starting two games. He pitched six total innings, five of which came on opening day against Delaware. He would miss the remainder of the regular season as the Rebels missed the NCAA Tournament.
Since undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Elliott has yet to pitch in Oxford. Bianco did not mention a return for the lefty entering the offseason, meaning that his time on The Grove could be short-lived.
Elliott likely won't be an early selection, but he could find his way onto a club and work through rehabilitation. He won't be the only notable prospect at the event with ties to the Rebels. Outfielders Slade Caldwell and Kaiden Lopez, along with right-hander Cade Townsend will also attend the event.
Coming out of high school, the draft position will ultimately decide what the outlook is for each prospect. Most high schoolers sign with teams if selected in the first round, but later round options will often stick to the commitment.