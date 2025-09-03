Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Schedule: Fall Exhibition Set to Take Place Against Tulane
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball has announced the dates of their two fall exhibitions set to take place in October at Swayze Field.
The Rebels' first exhibition will be on October 4 against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant Little Rock.
The second comes on October 18 against Tulane. Admission and parking are free for all fans for both exhibitions.
Ole Miss is coming off a 2025 season in which they finished with 40+ wins for the first time since 2022 and hosted a regional at Swayze Field for the first time since 2021.
Ole Miss Baseball Schedule Buzz:
The Houston Astros announced the field for the 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic Tuesday afternoon, naming Ole Miss as one of six teams set to compete in the tournament.
The Rebels will join Texas, Baylor, Ohio State, UTSA, and Coastal Carolina at Daikin Park from February 27 to March 1.
Ole Miss will play three games in the tournament, taking on Baylor on Friday February 27, Ohio State on Saturday February 28, and Coastal Carolina on Sunday March 1.
Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the 2026 tournament at a later date.
Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second.
2026 ASTROS FOUNDATION COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE:
Friday, Feb. 27 Ohio State vs. UTSA 11:05 a.m.
Baylor vs. Ole Miss 3:05 p.m.
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28 Ole Miss vs. Ohio State 11:05 a.m.
UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina 3:05 p.m.
Baylor vs. Texas 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 1 Coastal Carolina vs. Ole Miss 10:05 a.m.
Texas vs. Ohio State 2:05 p.m.
UTSA vs. Baylor 6:05 p.m.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.