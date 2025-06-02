Oxford Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does Ole Miss Baseball Play Murray State?
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Murray State Racers on Monday in an Oxford Regional winner-take-all showdown at Swayze Field.
After avoiding elimination on Sunday behind a pair of victories over both Georgia Tech and Murray State, Mike Bianco's crew remains alive in a critical clash on Monday.
Ole Miss rode the arm of starting pitcher Gunnar Dennis in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Bianco impressed with his production.
“To get some length out of Gunnar Dennis in that second game was huge,” Bianco said. “We were really limited in that second game with available arms”
Following Dennis' outing on the mound, Ole Miss turned to Ryne Rodriguez to handle business out of the bullpen with Bianco elated with what he provided the program.
“For Ryne Rodriguez to come in and put up, I think he pitched three and two-thirds, was lights out,” Bianco said.
“Maybe he his best performance of his career here and you need that. You need that to win Regionals. You need that, especially to come through the loser’s bracket.”
Rodriguez went 3.2 innings while striking out four batters and allowing only one run off of four total hits.
Now, the Rebels enter another critical matchup on Monday in a winner-take-all clash against Murray State with the chance to reach the Super Regionals,
With a victory, Ole Miss would host a Super Regional this weekend at Swayze Field after NCAA Regional host Georgia was eliminated on Sunday.
A look into the updated Oxford Regional bracket, broadcast information for Monday and the start time for the Oxford Regional Championship.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 6: Murray State Racers (41-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels - 7:16 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 19-8
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 4 Murray State Racers: 5 p.m. CT
Ole Miss will square off against Murray State at 5 p.m. CT in the Oxford Regional Final with a chance to reach the Super Regionals on the line.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.