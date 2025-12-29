The Latest on Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Amid Massive Waiver Process

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss awaits clarity on the status of his eligibility for the 2026 season after applying for a waiver in November.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, made the move to the Southeastern Conference last offseason where he didn't skip a beat with the Rebels.

He signed with Ole Miss where he became QB2 behind Austin Simmons, but was immediately thrown in the fire as the starter once Simmons suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 - never looking back where he ultimately finished Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting.

Chambliss has propelled a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Fast forward to the conclusion of the 2025 regular season and he's eyeing a sixth season of eligibility, but the process hasn't been kind to the electrifying quarterback so far.

ESPN has now revealed the latest on Chambliss' process where he has appointed prominent attorney Tom Mars by his side.

According to ESPN, "With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Jan. 2, Chambliss enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars on Dec. 17 to help his case.

"On Dec. 22, Mars sent Ole Miss a seven-page letter, which has since been forwarded by the school to the NCAA reinstatement committee. The letter underscores the unusually high stakes in Chambliss' case, as he'd be set to make millions of dollars in 2026 as one of the sport's top returning quarterbacks.

Mars has broken his silence on the matter as it continues dragging out.

"This matter is not just time sensitive," Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would "suffer irreparable harm" if he's not granted the waiver.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that Chambliss is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

Chambliss was asked about his waiver on Sunday where he provided a quick update on the process.

"I have not, I think they're closed over the holidays"



- Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss regarding news surrounding his waiver to come back next year — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 28, 2025

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 along with the Ole Miss Rebels set to compete in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day where Chambliss' future at the collegiate level remains up in the air.

